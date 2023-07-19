WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – One person has died in a two-vehicle crash on Arena Road in Wichita Falls Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred in the 3400 block of Arena Road around 6:15 p.m. on July 19, 2023. According to police a motorcycle and a Ford F-250 collided leaving one person dead. The man that was driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Parts of Arena Road are closed while officials investigate the wreck. Details of the crash are still under investigation.