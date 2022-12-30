WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of one person early Friday morning.

The wreck happened at 7:35 a.m. on December 30, 2022, in the 1700 block of East Scott in Wichita Falls. The crash involved a single blue motorcycle. Details on the make and model could not be confirmed at the scene.

According to Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Charlie Eipper, a male died at the scene of the wreck.

Details on the crash are limited at this time as this is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather details.