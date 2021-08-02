One dead in Jack County head-on crash, both drivers not wearing seatbelts

JACK COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Graham man is dead after a head-on crash in Jack County.

Around 3 a.m. on Friday, July 30, the Texas Highway Patrol responded to a crash on FM 4.

According to DPS Sargeant Dan Buesing, a Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on FM 4 towards Jacksboro and a Dodge pickup was traveling south on FM 4.

For an unknown reason, the Chevrolet, the driver was identified as 40-year-old Lorenzo Aguilar of Graham, Texas, crossed the center line and struck the Dodge pickup head-on.

Aguilar was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Dodge pickup was taken to a Fort Worth hospital with serious injuries.

According to a release, both drivers were not wearing seatbelts.

