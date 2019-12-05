Officials release information on Montague Co. motorcycle-vehicle fatal

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — One person has minor injuries while another died in a vehicle-motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Montague County.

According to the Department of Public Safety officials, they responded to a call just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Nocona resident Pedro Castro-Suarez was eastbound on FM 2953. As he was making a U-turn, he didn’t see Nocona resident Michael Frank Warton, 63, behind on a motorcycle.

Officials said Warton was unable to swerve out of Castro-Suarez’s way and struck the driver-side door.

Warton was taken to Medical City Hospital in Denton where he died from his injuries, and he was not wearing a helmet when the crash happened.

Castro-Suarez was transported to a local hospital and was treated and released with minor injuries.