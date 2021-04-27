One dead in Montague Co. wreck

MONTAGUE CO., TX (KFDX/KJTL) — One Nocona woman is dead after a wreck in Montague County Saturday morning.

Sandra Gentry Hazelwood, 77, was traveling south on SH 75 on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 8:20 a.m., when her vehicle lost control for unknown reasons.

According to DPS Tropper Dan Buesing, Hazelwood’s 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer left the roadway in a side skid and struck a tree trapping her and causing serious injury.

Hazelwood was taken to Nocona General Hospital and later airlifted to John Peter Smith in Ft. Worth were she was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The crash report indicated that the roads were wet and it was partly cloudy at the time of the wreck.

Services will be help for held for Sandra at the Montague County Cowboy Church Thursday, April 29, at 6 p.m.