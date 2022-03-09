MONTAGUE (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was found dead inside of a house destroyed by an early morning fire in Montague on Monday, March 7.

According to Bowie News, Sheriff Marshall Thomas said the call came in around 12:38 a.m. on Monday, March 7 in the 600 block of South Border Street in Montague.

Units from the Montague County Sheriff’s Office, Montague Volunteer Fire Department and Nocona Rural Fire Department responded to the fire, according to The Bowie News.

Upon arrival, officers and firefighters found a fully involved structure fire. One body was found dead inside the residence.

As of Tuesday, March 8, no positive identification has yet been made on the body.

Sheriff Thomas said it was determined the residence was normally occupied by one person, who has not been accounted for.

The body of the victim has been sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiner for a positive identification.

This story was first reported by The Bowie News.

