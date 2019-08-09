One dead in motorcycle crash

UPDATE: Burkburnett police said a 57-year-old Iowa Park man was riding his motorcycle when he left the roadway came back up on the road lost control and crashed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are witholding the victim’s name right now.

They said the crash’s cause remains under investigation.

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett police are trying to figure out what caused an early morning motorcycle crash on I-44.

Officers said it happened around 4:30 Friday morning in Burkburnett near the Tractor Supply Co. and caused the northbound side of I-44 to close.

No name has been released at this time.