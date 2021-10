ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead in a multiple vehicle wreck on US 281 north of Scotland.

Rescuers responded to a wreck around Shoshone park about 6:45 p.m. Soon after, first responders were called to transport injured parties.

Archer County Sheriff’s deputies and Scotland Volunteer Fire Department units were controlling traffic on US 281.

One person was pronounced dead on scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more info.