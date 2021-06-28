One dead in officer-involved shooting in Young County

YOUNG CO., TX. (KFDX/KJTL) — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Young County.

According to Trooper Dan Buesing on Sunday, June 27, the Young County Sheriff’s Office was called a residence that was described as rural for a welfare check. They had been advised that there was a suicidal subject with a gun on the property.

The deputy made contact with the armed subject, Stephen Winder, 39, of Graham.

According to officials, Winder was shot by the deputy during the contact.

Winder was transported to Graham Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The body has been sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner for autopsy. The deputy has been put on administrative leave during the investigation.

Texas Rangers are investigating this officer involved shooting.

