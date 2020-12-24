One dead in overnight Wichita County crash

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead following a two-car collision on FM 369 near FM 367 Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

Little is known about the other people in the crash or their injuries at the time of publication.

DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing said the crash happened around 11 p.m.

SGT. Buesing said officials on the scene still aren’t sure how the crash happened, but they are investigating.

SGT. Buesing said there will be more information released later on Thursday, December 24, 2020.

