LAWTON, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead in a stabbing incident in Lawton.

Around 2:30 p.m. on April 20, Lawton Police responded to the 100 block of Dunlop St. about a stabbing incident.

Arriving on scene, police found a man with multiple stab wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is still on-going.

