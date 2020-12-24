One dead, one hospitalized following rollover accident in Wilbarger Co.

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead and another is hospitalized with serious injuries following a rollover accident Wednesday afternoon in Wilbarger County.

According to the crash report, the incident occurred in the southbound lane of U.S. 287 east of Oklaunion at around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, December 23.

The driver, 20-year-old Paxton Cole Nelson of Plano, Texas was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the crash report, Nelson was traveling south on U.S. 287 in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The pickup entered the median for unknown reasons, then over-corrected to the right causing a side skid across the highway.

The pickup entered the right ditch of the highway and rolled several times.

Nelson, who was unsecured by a seatbelt, was ejected form the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

The drivers wife Krislynn Nelson, who was the only passenger in the pickup, was extracted from the vehicle and transported by Vernon Fire/EMS to Wilbarger General Hospital with serious injuries.

The condition of the passenger and what caused the pickup to enter the median are unknown at this time.

