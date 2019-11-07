One dead, two injured following overnight crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A truck crashed into a brick wall on Midwestern Parkway near Grace St. early Thursday morning.

It happened in front of Wichita Christian School around 12:39 a.m.

An officer with WFPD confirmed someone inside the vehicle died at the scene.

He also confirmed another person who was inside the truck and a pedestrian were injured.

The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Officers said part of Midwestern Parkway would remain closed while a full investigation was conducted.

Our crew on the scene is working to gather more information.