One dead, two others injured after fatal accident in Comanche Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COMANCHE CO.(KFDX/KJTL)— Officials are investigating a fatal accident that took the life of an 83-year-old Oklahoma woman and injured two others.

The accident happened on Tuesday evening at approximately 5:30 p.m. on US 62 north of Glover Road.

OHP said the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu, Nina Holden, 32, of Arizona, was southbound on US 62, and the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, Teresa Nelson, 83, of Elgin, and a passenger, Bradley Upshaw, 36, of Elgin, were northbound when the Chevrolet Malibu struck the Chevy Cobalt head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu came to a stop on the east shoulder and the Chevy Cobalt rolled over and landed upside down.

Nelson is in serious condition with internal, external and leg injuries.

Holden was pinned for about two hours. First responders used the Jaws of Life to recover her body.

Holden was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was sent to the medical examiner’s office.

Upshaw was pinned for about an hour and a half before being freed using the Jaws of Life.

Upshaw was airlifted to OU Medical in serious condition with internal and leg injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage, as we work to learn more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Hello Texoma: River Bend Nature Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hello Texoma: River Bend Nature Center"

What The Tech: new iPhones and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: new iPhones and more"

Squirrel Smells Flower

Thumbnail for the video titled "Squirrel Smells Flower"

High Risk Pregnancies: HY

Thumbnail for the video titled "High Risk Pregnancies: HY"

Local business putting a kick in some Texoma student's step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local business putting a kick in some Texoma student's step"

No Campaign speaks out on Texas Education Agency potentially nullifying WFISD Tax Ratification Election

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Campaign speaks out on Texas Education Agency potentially nullifying WFISD Tax Ratification Election"

City leaders, residents get another chance to voice concerns before property tax rate vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "City leaders, residents get another chance to voice concerns before property tax rate vote"

Will Thornberry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Thornberry"

State Senator Pat Fallon

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Senator Pat Fallon"

Lawton Ward 3 election night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton Ward 3 election night"

Residents in Lawton head to the voting booth to chose next city councilors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Residents in Lawton head to the voting booth to chose next city councilors"

New Odyssey system, payment on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Odyssey system, payment on hold"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News