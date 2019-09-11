One dead, two others injured after fatal accident in Comanche Co.

COMANCHE CO.(KFDX/KJTL)— Officials are investigating a fatal accident that took the life of an 83-year-old Oklahoma woman and injured two others.

The accident happened on Tuesday evening at approximately 5:30 p.m. on US 62 north of Glover Road.

OHP said the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu, Nina Holden, 32, of Arizona, was southbound on US 62, and the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, Teresa Nelson, 83, of Elgin, and a passenger, Bradley Upshaw, 36, of Elgin, were northbound when the Chevrolet Malibu struck the Chevy Cobalt head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu came to a stop on the east shoulder and the Chevy Cobalt rolled over and landed upside down.

Nelson is in serious condition with internal, external and leg injuries.

Holden was pinned for about two hours. First responders used the Jaws of Life to recover her body.

Holden was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was sent to the medical examiner’s office.

Upshaw was pinned for about an hour and a half before being freed using the Jaws of Life.

Upshaw was airlifted to OU Medical in serious condition with internal and leg injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

