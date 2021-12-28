One death, 65 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Tuesday, December 28, 2021, one new COVID-19 related death.

The person was in their 70’s and their vaccination status will be provided in the weekly COVID report.

The Health District also reported Tuesday 65 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 23,169.

The Health District also reported Tuesday 33 hospitalizations in Wichita County, an increase of five hospitalizations from the 28 hospitalizations reported Monday, December 27.

COVID-19 Holiday Reporting Changes

Due to the Christmas and New Year Holidays in the next few weeks, the COVID-19 reporting schedule will be as follows:

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, normal information will be posted to the website.

Week of Christmas: New COVID-19 information for Thursday, December 23, and Friday, December 24 will be included in the following Monday’s post on December 27.

Week of New Year’s Day: New COVID-19 information for Thursday, December 30, and Friday, December 31 will be included in the following Monday’s post on December 27.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose

63,705

Fully Vaccinated

56,608

Booster Shot

17,262

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.Where in Texoma can you get a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine?