One defendant sentenced in Lake Wichita robbery/beating

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of the three people charged in a beating and robbery at Lake Wichita Park allegedly motivated by the victim soliciting an underage relative of the defendant for sex.

Zachary Doan, 24, was placed on 10 years probation Thursday for Aggravated Robbery.

Cases on the other two defendants, Angelica Wade and William Muirhead are pending in court.

In February of 2018 police found a man at Lake Wichita Park with extensive injuries.

The victim said the suspects had called him to meet them then go to the big hill to smoke marijuana.

He said when he arrived he was beaten and kicked and one held a knife to his wrist and took his wallet.

A witness told police she heard a conversation that the man was beat up because he had been trying to have sex with Doan’s underage niece.