One flown to hospital after garbage truck rolled on side in Windthorst

WINDTHORST (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a garbage truck rolled on its side in Windthorst.

According to DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, the wreck occurred around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Highway 281 in front of the Dollar General.

Buesing said the garbage truck swerved and braked to avoid another vehicle when the truck turned off the roadway and rolled over on its side.

The woman driving the truck was flown to a hospital by air evac with serious injuries and the passenger was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

