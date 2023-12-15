WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — 2023 wasted no time jumping into the history books as New Year’s Day saw a new record high temperature of 81 degrees, but January wasn’t finished with its record-breaking ways; the second week featured a pair of 82 degrees days that resulted in back-to-back records on the 10th and 11th.

Source: https://xmacis.rcc-acis.org/

The rest of the winter and spring months gave the record books a bit of a rest as no record highs or lows were recorded from February through June. A couple of extra hot days popped up during July, both 110 degrees, setting the stage for a scorching August across Texoma.

August 2023 was a scorching month for Texoma with nearly a quarter of all the daily records in August set this year. Seven daily records were tied or broken, including the two hottest days seen this year with 113, on two separate occasions.

September added another five daily records to the tally. Five records were tied or broken, including the hottest temperature ever recorded in September at 112 degrees.

October gave the record books a slight break and let some ink dry before a string of three consecutive days in November saw a three-peat of records on November 6th, 7th, and 8th. Following the first freeze on Halloween, temperatures shot back up into the upper 80s and low 90s, shattering record highs along the way.

In total, 22 new daily records were set; all 22 of them were record highs, with zero record lows. Reinforcing the impacts and evidence of climate change and the increasing global temperatures.