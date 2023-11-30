WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One woman is hospitalized following a house fire Thursday morning.

Just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 30, the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 5000 block of Lindale Drive.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke showing from the interior of a house.

As firefighters made their way inside, they found a woman in the living room and kitchen area of the house who appeared to be disoriented.

The woman was evacuated from the house and treated on scene for smoke inhalation by AMR before being taken to United Regional for further treatment.

Fire officials said an investigation showed the stove knob had been left in the “ON” position, causing the stove burner to ignite materials left on top of the stove. The fire then spread to the cabinets above.

The American Red Cross responded to assist.