WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was sent to the hospital after multiple units responded to a stabbing.

Around 8:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, Wichita Falls police and AMR responded to the intersection of 900 block of Humphreys Street about reports of an assault with a weapon.

Investigators say a male was stabbed once and was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

Police arrested a woman in connection with the stabbing and charged with aggravated assault. Police say she may face more charges.