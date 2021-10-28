One hospitalized following early morning multi-vehicle crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was hospitalized following a wreck involving multiple vehicles early Thursday morning on Kell Boulevard.

The call came in around 6:58 a.m. Thursday, October 28 in reference to a wreck involving multiple vehicles on Kell Boulevard, in between the cross streets of Broad Street and Holliday Street.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department on the scene said a silver GMC SUV failed to stop at a red light on Kell Boulevard and was hit by a Chevrolet pickup truck that was approaching and had a green light.

The pickup truck struck the SUV on the front driver’s side door, knocking it up onto a median.

According to authorities, at least two other cars were unable to avoid the involved vehicles and crashed while attempting to maneuver around the wreck.

According to WFPD officer Michael Rael, the driver of the SUV was transported to United Regional with non-life-threatening injuries.

A source close to the situation said the driver of the SUV sustained injuries requiring major surgery and is being flown to Fort Worth for further treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

