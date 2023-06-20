WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said a man and a dog were shot during an alleged aggravated robbery on Princeton Avenue early Tuesday morning.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to a call of gunshots at a residence on Princeton Avenue at around 12:16 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

On the scene, officers found a 22-year-old male bleeding heavily in front of another residence. It was later determined by police that he was the victim of an aggravated robbery that occurred on Princeton Avenue.

According to investigators, the man suffered serious injuries, including a lacerated artery in his arm and a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers believe the victim was injured while running from the scene and the suspects. Police administered first aid, and the victim was later transported to United Regional. According to police, the injuries are non-life-threatening.

According to officers at the scene, suspects forced entry through the rear door of a residence in the 2000 block of Princeton, then shot a large pit bull in the kitchen. Officers said the victim jumped out a glass window and fled the residence, and was shot by the suspects while he was running down the street.

Police said it appears that illegal drugs were the target of the attack. They said they have no suspects at this time. The WFPD Crimes Against Persons detectives responded and are investigating the case as an aggravated robbery.

If you have information on this investigation, please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

The Wichita Falls Police believe this was an isolated incident, and the community is not in danger.

This is a developing situation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.