WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is in the hospital following a shooting early Friday morning in the 2700 block of Ridgeway Drive.

Details are limited at this time, but here’s what we do know:

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a gunshots call around 4:42 a.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022.

According to officers on the scene, one victim was transported to United Regional by AMR.





As many as 16 units were on the scene at one time. The victims current condition is unknown at this time.

It is unclear at this time if authorities have any suspects in the shooting, or if anyone has been taken into custody.

We have a crew on the scene working to gather more information

