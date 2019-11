BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is in the hospital after a head-on collision Saturday night in Burkburnett.

According to the Burkburnett Volunteer Fire Department, officials were called out at 7:50 p.m. for a head-on collision on I-44 and Glendale Road.

Burkburnett Volunteer Fire and Police departments responded to the incident.

Upon arrival, officials found two cars with heavy damage.

One patient was transported to United Regional and the other left in a personal vehicle.