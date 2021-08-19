One hospitalized following rollover accident in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY — DPS troopers are investigating what caused a rollover accident on Highway 287 south of the Gainesville overpass.

It happened Thursday around 9:20 a.m.. According to the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department, the one-vehicle rollover sent one person to Clay County Memorial Hospital.

DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing said a female driver was possibly ejected and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters responded to the scene alongside DPS, TxDOT, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and Clay County Emergency Management.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest updates.

