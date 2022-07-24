ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is currently hospitalized with serious injuries following a motorcycle crash Sunday morning on FM 1954.

According to Sgt. Dan Buesing with Texas DPS, around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 24, a motorcycle traveling west of Jentsch Road on FM 1954 wrecked.

Sgt. Buesing said the man is currently in the Intensive Care Unit suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, and it is unknown if the victim was wearing a helmet.

We are currently working to gather more information about this wreck. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.