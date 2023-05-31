WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was hospitalized in a shooting on Greenbriar Road early Wednesday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, Wichita Falls Police responded to the Walmart parking lot for gunshots.

According to officers on the scene, there were multiple people involved in the shooting, and one person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.