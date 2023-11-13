WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was hospitalized, and 11th Street was briefly closed down Monday afternoon for a rollover wreck.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., first responders were called to the intersection of 11th Street and Holliday Street for a pin-in wreck involving two vehicles.

According to Wichita Falls Police officers on the scene, a dark-colored Jeep traveling westbound on 11th Street was struck by a white SUV going northbound on Holliday Street.

The Jeep rolled onto its side, and two occupants were pinned inside.

The passenger of the Jeep was taken to the hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

According to WFPD, there were no other injuries.

11th Street was briefly closed while officers worked the scene, but it was reopened in less than an hour to thru-traffic.

The cause of the wreck is currently under investigation, but WFPD officers said it looked as if one of the vehicles had run a red light.