GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is hospitalized and another is in custody following a shooting Monday morning about two blocks away from Graham Junior High School.

According to Graham Police Department’s Facebook page, the shooting took place in the 1000 block of 4th Street in Graham around 9:30 a.m. Monday, February 21, 2022.

Graham Police Department Chief Brent Bullock said the victim of the shooting was flown to the hospital.

The victim’s current condition is unknown at this time.

Chief Bullock said one person is in custody.

According to authorities, the location of the shooting is about two blocks from Graham Junior High School, but the school did not go on lockdown because the suspect was taken into custody so quickly.

No students were on campus at the time of the shooting due to the President’s Day holiday.

Details are limited at this time.

