WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A person was taken to the hospital after a possible shooting at the Sun Valley Apartments in Wichita Falls Tuesday night.

Wichita Falls Police were called out to the apartments on the 1300 block of Central East Freeway around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

At the scene, first responders found an individual with a wound to the shoulder they believed could possibly be a gunshot wound.

Detectives were called to the scene to investigate.