WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A feud between neighbors sends one man to the hospital and another was taken to jail after an argument about a dog jumping a fence.

Molina

According to the arrest affidavit, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, Wichita Falls Police were sent to the 1300 block of North Third Street for a stabbing.

They found the victim with a 10-inch laceration across his abdomen. The victim said he went next door to talk his neighbor about the neighbor’s dog jumping the fence because he was concerned about the dog attacking his children.

The neighbor, later identified as Enise Molina, said his dog did not jump the fence and told the victim to take a picture if it happened again.

The victim told Molina if it happened again, he was going to call Animal Control and said he would hit the dog with a bat to protect his children.

Molina pulled a knife, put it on the victim’s neck, and threatened to kill him.

The victim said he shoved Molina, but he lunged at him, slicing his abdomen.

Officers at the scene said the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Molina was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault. He was released from jail on a $50,000 bond.