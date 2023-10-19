ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect is in custody with multiple pending charges after authorities said he fled the scene of an accident, then crashed into a telephone pole, causing a fire and a widespread power outage in Archer City.

According to Jack Curd, Archer County Sheriff, the call originated as an assault call at 6:42 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Sheriff Curd said a male suspect fled the scene of the alleged assault and rammed his vehicle into a residence at Sycamore Street and East Chestnut Street in Archer City, directly behind the Allsup’s Convenience Store located on U.S. Highway 79.

Authorities said the suspect then fled the residence he crashed into, then crashed his car into a nearby telephone pole. The downed powerline caused the suspect’s vehicle to ignite in flames as well as a widespread power outage in Archer City.

Our crew on the scene confirmed units with multiple agencies responded to the downed powerline and fire, including the Archer City Police Department, the Archer County Sheriff’s Office, Oncor, the Archer City Volunteer Fire Department, Archer EMS, and Olney EMS.

According to Sheriff Curd, the suspect was able to exit the vehicle without assistance and was still at the scene when first responders arrived.

Authorities said the suspect, who has not been identified at this time, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, possession of methamphetamine, and assault. Sheriff Curd said more charges may be forthcoming.

Oncor officials initially said that 933 residents of Archer City were without power, however, power has been restored to a majority of the affected residents.

According to Oncor’s online outage map, 45 Archer City residents remain without power. The estimated time of power being restored to those residents is currently 10:30 p.m. as of the publication of this story.