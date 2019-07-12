One in custody following chase involving multiple agencies

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)—A chase that started in Archer County and ended just inside of Wichita County lands at least one man in the hospital.

The chase started shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, and within 20 minutes, the driver wrecked out in a field near the Archer and Wichita County line on Sisk Road.

According to Texoma’s Homepage crew on the scene, the passenger of the truck had to be pulled out of the vehicle, and he was air-lifted.

The driver was treated on the scene while in handcuffs.

While air-evac was on the scene traffic on Sisk Road was blocked and drivers we’re turned around.

Many law enforcement agencies were on scene including the Department of Public Safety, Archer and Wichita County Sheriff’s Offices, game wardens and Holliday Police Department.

We’re working on getting more information on the chase and will pass it along as soon as it becomes available.