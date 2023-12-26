CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is in custody facing multiple felony charges after a high-speed pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies in Clay County ended with the suspect fleeing the wrecked vehicle on foot.

Photo courtesy Chris Walker (KFDX/KJTL)

According to Sgt. Juan Gutierrez, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, DPS troopers responded to a reckless driver call on U.S. 287 near Bellevue at around 10:19 a.m. on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Sgt. Gutierrez said a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the red 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Sgt. Guiterrez said DPS troopers, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and Clay County Constables pursued the vehicle north on U.S. 287 in Clay County as it weaved between vehicles and passed other vehicles on the shoulder.

According to Sgt. Guiterrez, the suspect vehicle reached speeds of up to 90 miles per hour during the pursuit. DPS officials said the suspect vehicle struck two Clay County Sheriff’s Department units as well as the vehicle of an innocent motorist during the pursuit.

DPS officials said a trooper conducted a precision immobilization technique maneuver, causing the suspect vehicle to spin into the median. However, Sgt. Guiterrez said the suspect vehicle crossed the median and continued south on U.S. 287.

Sgt. Guiterrez said the suspect vehicle took the New York Road exit just outside of Henrietta, turned around, and then continued northbound on U.S. 287.

According to DPS officials, spikes were successfully deployed and deflated one of the suspect vehicle’s tires, but the suspect continued to evade on a rim for a short time. Sgt. Guiterrez said the suspect vehicle then veered off the road and through a fence.

According to Sgt. Gutierrez, the suspect continued into a field and became stuck in the mud. Troopers said the suspect then exited the vehicle and fled on foot through a field just off of northbound U.S. 287 in Clay County. He was eventually caught and taken into custody.

Sgt. Gutierrez said no injuries were reported as a result of the pursuit.

According to Sgt. Guiterrez, the driver has been identified as Edward Sebastian Martinez Ward, 21, of Dallas.

Ward has been charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle and two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon.