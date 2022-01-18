One in custody following high speed pursuit across multiple counties

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities have one in custody after they were led on a high speed chase that at times exceeded 100 miles per hour in Wichita and Clay Counties.

The chase began around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, and authorities said the chase lasted around 10 minutes.

According to scanner traffic, the chase was originally headed northbound on U.S. 287 at speeds over 100 miles per hour. The chase then changed directions around Love’s Travel Stop when the driver turned south on U.S. 287, then again changed direction past Jolly in Clay County and began heading north again.

The pursuit ended in Wichita Falls at the intersection of Highway 79 and East Scott Avenue.

Multiple units with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of the arrest.

Authorities said an investigation is ongoing.

