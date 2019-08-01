One injured after single-vehicle accident in Tillman Co.

TILLMAN CO.(KFDX/KJTL)— A woman was sent to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident in Tillman Co.

The accident happened Wednesday at around 8:52 a.m. on US 70 approximately 5 miles east of Davidson.

Investigators said Thaylia Fobb, 37, was driving a 1973 Chevrolet pickup was westbound on US 70 and departed the road to the right and rolled approximately 1 ¾ times before coming to a rest on the driver’s side.

Fobb was sent to the hospital in stable condition with back injuries.

Officials said the driver was allegedly sleepy which is what caused the accident, and seatbelts were not used.

