WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities have made one arrest after an incident involving the Wichita Falls Police Department’s SWAT Team that closed down a local street on Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department, said in a press release that officers responded to an apartment in the 3200 block of Cumberland Avenue on Thursday, December 14, 2023, just before 11 a.m., about a family disturbance.

According to Sgt. Eipper, the reporting party indicated that a male and a female were in an altercation at this residence. The caller also said the male may be holding the female in the residence against her will.

Sgt. Eipper said when WFPD officers arrived, they knocked on the front door of the apartment. He said officers heard a male voice that said, “It’s a bad time, go away.”

According to police, the officers told the male they were not leaving and they needed to speak to him. However, the male did not respond again.

Sgt. Eipper said officers spoke to a witness who saw the male and female arguing outside the residence. The witness said the male “bear hugged” the female and carried her into the apartment.

According to Sgt. Eipper, the witness told police he then heard the female yelling as well as the sound of items being thrown around the inside of the residence.

Sgt. Eipper said the WFPD SWAT team and Crimes Against Persons Detectives arrived on the scene. The SWAT team broke a front window to deploy communications equipment into the apartment at about 1:30 p.m. The male and female exited through the front door where they were detained.

According to Sgt. Eipper, the male was identified as Cody Beasley, 35, of Wichita Falls. Sgt. Eipper said Beasley was eventually arrested for assault family violence and transported to the Wichita County Jail.

Sgt. Eipper said the female was uncooperative with police but was eventually released.