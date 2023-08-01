LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — One person has died, and two others have been hospitalized following a collision with a cement truck in Lawton Tuesday morning.

According to the Lawton Police Department, the wreck happened just before 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, August 1, at the intersection of SE 45th Street and Lee Boulevard.

The Lawton PD said a cement truck facing westbound and stopped at a red light was hit from behind by another vehicle. There were three occupants in the vehicle at the time.

One person was air lifted to a hospital for serious injuries, and the other two were taken to a hospital by EMS. At the hospital, one of the occupants was pronounced deceased, according to Lawton Police.

The driver of the cement truck was not injured. The Lawton Police Traffic Division is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.