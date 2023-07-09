WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police investigated a single-vehicle fatal accident Saturday night.

According to police, shortly after 9 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Southwest Parkway, between Kemp Blvd. and Rhea Road, for a pin-in accident.

Witnesses told police they saw a vehicle driving erratically before it accelerated, ran off the road and crashed into the stormwater ditch that runs along Southwest Parkway.

Police said the vehicle was westbound when it left the road and travelled approximately 75 feet into the underground runoff. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was dead at the scene.

Although the cause is under investigation, police said they believe the victim suffered from a medical problem before the crash. The driver’s name was not immediately released.

