COTTON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 20-year-old is dead following an early morning rollover wreck in Cotton County.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 20-year-old Native American male from Walters, Oklahoma, was killed in a wreck around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, May 29.

The victim’s identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.

The wreck report says that at around 1:30, the driver’s 2007 Honda CRV was traveling west bound on E 1870, approximately four miles south of Walters.

The vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and continued into a private driveway. The vehicle collided with a fence and rolled an undetermined number of times before coming to rest on its top.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the wreck is currently still under investigation.