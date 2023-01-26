LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was killed Wednesday in Lawton in what police said was a disturbance between two men.

According to the Lawton Police Department, police responded to the 1100 block of NW Birch Avenue for a report of a shooting just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, January 25.

On scene, two men were found to have been involved in a disturbance, and both had suffered injuries.

One man was pronounced deceased at the scene. His identification is pending notification of next-of-kin.

The other man was taken to an area hospital to receive medical treatment. His condition is unknown as of publication.

The Lawton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.