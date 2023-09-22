BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett Police have confirmed one person was killed in an overnight shooting Friday.

According to Burkburnett Police Captain Shane Culp, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of 6th Street for a disturbance call around 12:15 a.m. Friday, September 22.

On scene, Capt. Culp said officers found a deceased man who appeared to have been shot on the left side of his body.

At this time, Burk PD are not releasing details of the suspects or what may have led to the shooting, but Capt. Culp confirmed that more than one arrest has been made in connection to this shooting.