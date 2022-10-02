WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating the cause of an early morning fatality accident.

According to police, shortly before 2 a.m., Sunday, October 02, 2022, officers responded to a report of a vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Central Freeway near Scotland Park.

WFPD Accident Investigator Sgt. Walter Vanderburg said the driver of the northbound vehicle was killed when they collided head-on with a southbound vehicle on the North Eighth Street overpass.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was transported to United Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries and then flown to a hospital in the metroplex for treatment. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation. The victim's names have not been released.