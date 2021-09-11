One killed in early morning wreck in Lawton

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — An early-morning vehicle pursuit in Lawton resulted in a fatal crash Saturday, September 11.

According to the Lawton Police Department, officers attempted to pull over a black Camaro for reckless driving. The driver of the Camaro then attempted to flee.

After a short vehicle pursuit, the Camaro wrecked near the intersection of SW Sheridan and SW Jefferson. The driver was deceased when officers arrived.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is taking over the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.