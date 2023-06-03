

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating an early morning fatal accident near Sheppard Air Force Base.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD officers responded to a head on collision on the north bound lanes of Spur 325 at Airport Drive Saturday shortly after midnight.

The officers discovered that a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling north in the north bound lanes of Spur 325. A 2019 Honda Ridgeline was traveling south bound in the north bound lanes of Spur 325. The Ridgeline struck the Malibu head on near the area where Spur 325 intersects with Airport Drive.

The Malibu was driven by Chaquon Jeffery, 25, of Wichita Falls and there was also one passenger in the front seat. Eipper said Jeffery was pronounced deceased on the scene. The passenger was transported to the hospital for treatment. She sustained multiple injuries but is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The driver and sole occupant of the Ridgeline Brandon Wright, 39, of Wichita Falls, was pinned but was removed by the WFFD. Wright was also transported to the hospital. He is in stable condition and expected to survive.

Eipper said alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in this crash. A report for Crash Involving a Death and Crash Involving Serious Bodily Injury was filed, and the investigation is pending.

