One killed in head-on collision in Wilbarger County

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Department of Public Safety investigators are trying to determine what led to a fatal head-on collision Thursday morning involving a pickup and an 18-wheeler hauling a milk trailer.

The collision happened at the Wilbarger-Foard County line on Highway 70 between Vernon and Crowell.

Sergeant Dan Buesing said Thursday, December 16, before noon, the pickup crossed the center line and struck the 18-wheeler.

The pickup caught fire with the driver inside, and that driver, from Houston, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of publication, there is no word on the condition of the 18-wheeler ‘s driver.