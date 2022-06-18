A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was killed in a wreck on Central Freeway early Saturday morning.

According to Sgt. Vanderburg with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to Central Freeway, near the 6th Street overpass, shortly after 2 a.m. for a pin-in wreck.

Sgt. Vanderburg said a pewter Honda Accord was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed, when it lost control for unknown reasons. The car swerved, causing the back right side to hit the east guardrail.

The vehicle then swerved across all lanes to strike the concrete median head on.

The name of the victim will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

