STEPHENS COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman from Comanche, Oklahoma, was killed in an early-morning wreck in Stephens County.

According to Oklahoma DPS, around 4:30 a.m., Sunday, February 13, a Chevy Silverado traveling south on County Road 2720 departed the roadway to the left, rolled two times and ejected the driver and passenger.

45-year-old Jose Garcia III of Duncan was the driver. Garcia III was transported by Survival Flight EMS to Duncan Regional Hospital, which he left against medical advice.

The passenger of the truck was 36-year-old Jayme Garcia of Comanche. She was pronounced deceased on the scene by Survival Flight EMS.

Neither of the truck’s occupants were using seatbelts, according to the DPS report.