SEYMOUR (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was killed in a rollover wreck on U.S. 277 near the city limits of Seymour.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Juan Gutierrez, a semi overturned in the median.

Sgt. Gutierrez said the truck was traveling in the southbound lanes of U.S. 277 just outside of Seymour when it suffered a blowout, over-corrected and rolled into the median.

One person is confirmed to have been killed.

At this time, it’s unknown if any other vehicles or passengers were involved in the wreck.

The Seymour Police Department is leading the investigation, and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to assist with the scene.