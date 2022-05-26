HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was killed, and one person was detained following a shooting at a residence in Holliday.

Around 6:18 p.m. Thursday, May 26, police responded to a home in the 100 block of South Pecan Street in Holliday for a possible gunshot victim. At the home, police found a man deceased with a gunshot wound.

According to Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd, the victim has been identified, but his identity won’t be released until next of kin has been notified.

Our reporter on scene said the person who was detained appeared to be a white man. Sheriff Curd said the suspect is currently in the Archer County jail and is likely to be charged with murder.

According to Sheriff Curd, a woman who was part of the incident was transported to the hospital with injuries, but she didn’t have a gunshot wound.

Holliday Police are leading the investigation, and the Archer County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and the 97th District Attorney Investigator all also responded to the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.